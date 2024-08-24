Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.

The man, aged 25, has also been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds on Friday.

Police said it was reported that a man had forced entry to a house before assaulting the woman.

It happened in Ballynure Street at around 10:40 BST.

The man is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.