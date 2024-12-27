Man charged after Calgary Boxing Day robbery, car crash that killed 9-year-old girl

CALGARY — Calgary police say a 30-year-old man now faces nearly a dozen charges after an alleged robbery and a car crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.

Police previously said they were called to a pharmacy on Boxing Day, where the suspect allegedly assaulted a pharmacist and fled in a stolen Dodge Caravan, driving recklessly before hitting two vehicles.

They say speed and possible drug impairment are now being investigated as factors in the crash that critically injured four people and killed a nine-year-old girl.

Investigators say another child remains in critical condition at the Alberta Children's Hospital and the other two people who were hospitalized are now in stable condition.

Police say Duane Arlen John Nepoose is facing 11 charges, including dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and a charge of operating a vehicle without a licence, insurance or registration.

Nepoose is to appear in court at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press