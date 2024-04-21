Man charged after car 'driven at independence marchers'

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a car appeared to be driven towards people on a Scottish independence march in Glasgow.

Video footage seen by BBC Scotland News shows the car entering West Regent Street as the crowd walked down the road on Saturday afternoon.

Stewards and a police officer are seen stepping in front of the vehicle before it reversed back down a side street.

It is understood no-one was injured during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the arrested man had been charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Organisers said about 2,000 marchers, drummers and bagpipers took part in the Believe in Scotland parade which went from Kelvin Way to George Square.

They were joined by First Minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer.