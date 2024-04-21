Man charged in connection with attempted murder

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Dumfries.

Detectives said a 22-year-old man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary following the incident on Glebe Street at about 04:05 on Sunday.

Medical staff have described his injuries as serious.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The 19-year-old is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Hayley Little said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

"We would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from around the time."