Man charged with double murder after fatal crash

A man has been charged with murder after two men died in a fatal crash in Surrey.

Officers said Alex Rose, 29, of Sunbury-upon-Thames, had been charged with two counts of murder and perverting the course of justice.

Police were called at about 00:50 BST on Monday to the A316 southbound slip road on to the M3.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service and the other died later the same day in hospital.

The two men who died were identified by Surrey Police as William Birchard, 21 from Colnbrook, and Darren George, 22, from Egham.

A 24-year-old woman, Tara Knaggs, of Great Ayton, Yorkshire, has also been charged with assisting an offender, police said.

Surrey Police said two other men aged 24, from Walton-on-Thames and Feltham in London, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder had been released on police bail.

Both of the accused are due to appear before Guildford Crown Court next week.

