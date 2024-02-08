Man charged with DWI in deadly crash killing moped driver facing more charges
Police said in December, Walter Ship Jr., 65, hit a moped with his pickup truck while turning into the Old Town Shopping Center from Reynolda Road.
Police said in December, Walter Ship Jr., 65, hit a moped with his pickup truck while turning into the Old Town Shopping Center from Reynolda Road.
A corvette with big carrier-sinking missiles was overwhelmed by small explosive-laden drones at night
TORONTO — Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge. Though they're taking steps to improve security features, the companies say every update is eventually countered by new efforts from bad actors. Honda Canada is one of the automakers at the centre of the storm, as its CR-V is among the most frequently stolen models, according to a November report from insurance fraud prevention group Équité Association. Other Honda models popular with thieves i
Several large pigs are dead after a transport truck caught fire while hauling livestock in the Tecumseh area on Tuesday morning.Tecumseh OPP said their officers and Tecumseh firefighters responded around 8:19 a.m. to a report of a commercial vehicle fire on North Talbot Road near Concession Road 8.Flames had ignited on the trailer part of the 18-wheel tractor trailer.The fire was limited to the rear of the trailer and the tractor cab portion was unaffected.OPP have not provided the exact number
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is working on inexpensive, small electric vehicles to stem its electric vehicle losses and take on Tesla Inc. and Chinese automakers.Most Read from BloombergHaley Loses Nevada Primary to ‘None of These Candidates’ OptionChina Replaces Top Markets Regulator as Xi Tries to End RoutTesla Asks Which Jobs Are Critical, Stoking Layoff FearsUS Commercial Real Estate Contagion Is Now Moving to EuropeTrump Denied Immunity in DC Election Case by Appeals CourtChief Executive O
The new rule will be enforced with warnings this year, followed by citations next year. It was designed to protect pedestrians at crosswalks.
Driver's ed provider Zutobi calculated the most expensive vehicles to own and operate based on insurance and fuel costs, finding that the rugged F-150 Raptor is the most expensive.
Add this to your Porsche collection.
Rebecca Grossman floored her high-powered Mercedes SUV on a quiet residential street, speeding up to 81 mph and barely braking before fatally striking two boys in a Westlake Village crosswalk, a veteran crash investigator testified at the L.A. socialite's murder trial Wednesday.
Road officials are turning back all traffic on Interstate 80 in the Sierra, citing snowy conditions and vehicle spinouts. According to Caltrans, traffic is being turned on eastbound I-80 at Kingvale in Placer County. There is no estimated time of reopening.
A triathlete who was severely injured after his bike hit a pothole is suing Staffordshire County Council after the hole was not filled in more than a year after his accident. Paul Hughes, from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, was left with a fractured spinal cord, a damaged lung, as well as a broken collarbone, pelvis and ribs when he hit a pothole while cycling. Mr Hughes, a landscape gardener, has said he is unable to work and that his injuries "affect everything".
This 1993 Toyota Supra offered for sale on Bring a Trailer has covered 388,000 miles since new. That's about 150,000 more miles than the distance between the moon and the Earth.
2025 Kia Carnival gets a mild styling update with a big powertrain addition: a turbocharged hybrid engine. It goes on sale this summer.
Kendra Boone entered the deputy's vehicle from the passenger-side window and then drove erratically, ultimately driving into oncoming traffic and colliding with a pickup truck
The “Ace of Cakes” host recently shared his account of the crash on Instagram.
MONTREAL — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to improve security at the country's ports as part of his plan to combat vehicle theft in the country. Poilievre said he would purchase better X-ray screening equipment and hire 75 additional staff to operate it while making an announcement at the Port of Montreal. He described the port as a "parking lot for stolen vehicles," for which he put the blame on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He said the two dozen machines that can scan shipp
Chris Mazzilli, the actor’s own A-list restorer, discusses their friendship, the show, and your chance to drive one of the vehicles home.
A door panel that flew off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet mid-flight on Jan. 5 appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to a preliminary report from U.S. investigators that provided the first official look into how the frightening mishap took shape. Lawmakers and the flying public are desperate for answers to what caused the panel to rip off a brand-new Alaska Airlines-operated jet, in what has turned into a full-blown safety and reputational crisis for Boeing.“Whatever final conclusions are rea
VANCOUVER — Two trucking firms are taking the B.C. government to court to get their vehicles back on the province's roads after an overpass crash last December, in what Premier David Eby called an "astonishing" move. Lawyers for B.C.-based Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. and Alberta-based Chohan Group Ltd. said the government wrongly concluded they were "one operation," and instead they are separate legal entities with a family connection. "Nobody is denying that," said Chohan Group's lawyer Kevi
The fifth-generation BMW 5 Series Touring opens a new powertrain front with the electric i5 Touring, and a larger load bay thanks to slightly bigger size.
Most people know the flash of dread you get when the little light of doom comes on in your car, signaling a problem. Car trouble typically means spending money that you weren't expecting to. Discover:...