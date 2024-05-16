Man charged after fatal crash involving van, car and tractor in Perthshire

A man has been charged following a deadly crash involving a van, car and tractor in Scotland last year.

The collision, involving a Ford Transit Connect, a Mercedes car towing a caravan and a Fendt tractor and trailer, happened on the A93 near Meikleour, Perthshire, on 13 September 2023.

The 69-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 69-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car, and the 29-year-old male driver of the van, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with minor injuries.

In an update on Thursday, Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.

A force spokesperson added: "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."