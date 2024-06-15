Man charged following high street stabbing
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on the High Street in Lincoln, police said.
Lincolnshire Police said a man in his 20s was found with a stab wound to his stomach at Merkur Slots just after 10:45 BST on Thursday.
The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said a man was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The force said the man was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
