Man charged following high street stabbing

A man in his 20s was found with a stab wound to his stomach on Thursday, police said [Getty Images]

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on the High Street in Lincoln, police said.

Lincolnshire Police said a man in his 20s was found with a stab wound to his stomach at Merkur Slots just after 10:45 BST on Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said a man was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The force said the man was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

