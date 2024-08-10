Man charged with four counts of attempted murder after girl, 9, injured in shooting

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 September (PA Wire)

A man has been charged in relation to a recent shooting in Dalston which left a nine-year-old girl seriously injured in hospital.

Javon Reily, a 32-year-old from Farnborough, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with four counts of attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 September.

It comes after the shooting at Evin Turkish restaurant on Kingsland High Street, in east London, just before 9.30pm on 29 May while the child was eating dinner with her family.

The shooting left the nine-year-old girl seriously injured and months later she remains in hospital but is in a stable condition.

Mr Reily was arrested on Friday this week in the wake of a vehicle stop in Chelsea Embankment.

The Met issued this photo of a motorbike following the shooting (Metropolitan Police/PA Wire)

Detective chief superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Today’s charges are a significant development in what has been a painstaking and meticulous investigation. I would like to pay credit to those from our communities who came forward to speak to us.

“Our thoughts remain with our young victim and her family as they continue to confront the devastating effects of gun crime.”

The young girl’s parents, who are IT professionals, are said to have moved to Birmingham from India two years ago.

Detective chief inspector Joanna Yorke, who leads the investigation, said her team is working “around the clock in order to establish the facts of this incident”.

She added: “This is very much still an ongoing investigation and we urge those who have information to come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has information about the identity of an individual seen on a motorcycle in Kingsland High Street at the time of this offence.

“We recognise that people may be apprehensive about providing details. They do not need to speak directly to the police. They can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be vital.”