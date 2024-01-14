Man charged with four offences following incident behind Iqaluit bank

An incident occurred in Iqaluit on the afternoon of Jan. 2, behind the CIBC in the parking lot, for which the Iqaluit RCMP were seeking witnesses.

As of Jan. 10, a 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

-pointing a firearm

-possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

-assault with a weapon

-uttering threats

The accused is due to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Feb. 15 in Iqaluit to face a hearing.

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News