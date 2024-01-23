Man charged with harassment and stalking near Taylor Swift’s New York home

A man has been arrested and charged with harassment and stalking after several complaints were made about an “emotionally disturbed male acting erratically” in the vicinity of Taylor Swift’s home, US authorities have confirmed.

David Crowe, 33, from Seattle, Washington, was arrested on Monday evening near the pop star’s townhouse on Franklin Street and taken into custody, where he was charged.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said: “Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location.

“Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents, no injuries were reported.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during the third quarter of an NFL AFC division playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Frank Franklin/AP)

He was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

It comes days after Swift’s house appeared to be the target of an attempted break-in, after police arrested a man on the same street.

Swift had travelled to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, win against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL play-off game.

Officers were not able to confirm if the suspect of that arrest was related to the harassment and stalking case.

The 12-time Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by “stalkers” at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

Last year, a man was arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Swift’s New York building and allegedly was unsuccessful in his attempts to gain entry to the property.

A representative for Swift has been contacted for comment.