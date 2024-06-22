Man charged with impaired driving after 25-year-old on scooter killed in Saskatoon collision

Saskatoon Police Service investigators believe an impaired 38-year-old driver struck and killed a 25-year-old who was riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC - image credit)

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges related to impaired driving after a man riding an electric scooter was hit and killed in Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police were called after the 25-year-old scooter rider was found dead on Warman Road near Circle Drive just after 3 a.m., a news release from the police service said.

Investigators believe a car was travelling northbound on Warman Road when it hit the 25-year-old.

The driver was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene of an accident, driving while impaired, and driving over the legal alcohol limit causing death.

He is expected to appear before a justice of the peace on Saturday, police said.

Police did not release the names of either the man charged or the victim.

Multiple Saskatoon police units, including the forensic identification unit, are investigating, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.