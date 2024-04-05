Man charged with killing Milwaukee mother of 8
Ronald Fuller, 52, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Lakeyshia Timmons.
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
A man testifying against suspect Christian Brueckner in court claimed that the suspect told him that Madeleine 'didn't cry' when he took her from her hotel room
Three armed men in white T-shirts carried out the targeted attack, police say.
Gavan Rogers took his baby to the hospital, where staff found "mouth-shaped bruises" and teeth marks on the newborn
Two Calgary men have been charged with murdering a woman who was "targeted because of her history as a sex worker," police say.Investigators believe Chelsea Davidenas, 29, was killed hours after she was last seen on Feb. 17. Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, each face a charge of first-degree murder.The two men were described by police as "acquaintances." The case was initially investigated as a missing person file after the woman's family reported her disappearance to police.
Thieves may have accessed the money storage facility's vault by breaking through the roof, sources told the Los Angeles Times.
Scott Geraghty and Chloe Dixon caused their victim "immeasurable pain and suffering", police say.
A federal judge on Wednesday blasted a convicted January 6 rioter for downplaying the US Capitol attack and using the kind of revisionist rhetoric that former President Donald Trump often uses on the campaign trial.
Three men have been charged for their alleged roles in a Brampton road rage incident captured on video, while a fourth man remains outstanding, Peel police say.A 28-year-old man from Caledon was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats, Peel police said in a news release Monday.The other two men, a 23 year old from Caledon and a 28 year old from Brampton, were both charged with mischief over $5,000, according to police.The incident unfolded o
The family of the four people who died in a murder-suicide incident on March 23 on a farm near Neudorf, Sask., has announced a private funeral to take place on Friday."It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Clifford Bender born December 9, 1957, his wife Joanne Lorene Bender born November 22 1965, and their two sons Andrew Gary Bender born December 11, 1989, and Cory James Bender born August 17, 1993," said the family in an obituary published by the Regina Leader-Post Wedn
The Hamilton man who livestreamed himself unleashing a transphobic tirade and assaulting someone on a city bus in 2022 received a roughly seven-and-a-half month sentence on Thursday morning — longer than what Crown attorneys asked for.Ontario Court Justice Amanda Camara told Chris Pretula the sentence was meant to "send a message to other like-minded individuals that this type of hate and violence will not be condoned in our community."The sentence was also meant to deter the 44-year-old from re
A New Brunswick man police have described as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels made his first appearance in an Ontario court Thursday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 125 kilograms of crystal meth.Robin Moulton, 54, of Minto was arrested after a "traffic hazard complaint" in eastern Ontario in the early hours of March 27, according to an Ontario Provincial Police news release.The release said Moulton was the only person in the vehicle.At some point after his arrest and "as a resu
“I can’t sleep, I feel like Robert is talking to me,” the man’s widow told a news outlet. “I hear his voice in my head all the time.”
In images released by police, the suspect is seen pointing a gun at the drive-thru window of the Willowick Burger King where the employee worked.
Henderson Police DepartmentA Las Vegas area couple in their 70s was arrested Friday on allegations they hoarded and neglected hundreds of animals, with police revealing they made the horrific discovery of 30 dogs—10 of which were dead—stuffed into a rented hotel room.The arrests of Carolyn Luke, 72, and Timothy Miller, 79, became public Tuesday after multiple agencies shared the grisly details of their discoveries in multiple areas of the Las Vegas valley.Police in Boulder City, Nevada, said the
A 33-year-old Arkansas mother was charged with battery after police said she forced her 7-year-old son to walk 8 miles to school in the dark.
A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town's chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees' graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete training at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.
On Wednesday, Trump's NY hush-money judge rejected as too little, too late, his claim of 'presidential immunity.'
In a decision destined to dash the dreams of leadfooted armchair lawyers, British Columbia's top court has thrown cold water on the commonly-held myth a poorly written speeding ticket is an automatic get-out-of-jail-free card.In a ruling released this week, the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned a lower court victory for a man who was able to quash a speeding ticket because it didn't identify exactly which traffic control device he failed to obey.In a unanimous decision, the three appeal court judg
