Man charged after LMPD says he struck, killed man while driving drunk on Taylorsville Road

The daughter of a French woman who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted repeatedly by her husband and dozens of other men revealed her own fear of victimhood on Friday.Caroline Darian, 45, testified in an Avignon court against her father, Dominique Pélicot, 71, saying she believes she was also drugged and possibly raped like her mother, Gisèle. Among the thousands of photos and videos that police say Pélicot kept of his wife being abused, the officers also discovered two photos of an uni