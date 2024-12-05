Man charged with manslaughter and cannabis production after deadly house explosion

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly house explosion in Newcastle.

Archie York, 7, and Jason Laws, who was in his 30s, were killed following the blast in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city on Oct 16.

Northumbria Police said Reece Galbraith, 33, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, production of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He is scheduled to appear at Newcastle magistrates’ court on Thursday, the force added.

Three other men arrested as part of the investigation into the blast on Violet Close – two in their 30s and one in his 50s – remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

‘The most beautiful, funny, caring little boy’

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a truly tragic incident in which two people died.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation, a man has now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

“Our enquiries also continue and we would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact us as soon as possible.”

Abbie York previously paid tribute to her seven-year-old nephew on social media as the “most beautiful, funny and caring little boy”.

She said: “Archie’s life was so tragically snatched from him in the early hours of the morning in the explosion in Benwell. My family are all so truly devastated and heartbroken beyond words by this and we would respect privacy at this time.

“Archie was my nephew and the most beautiful, funny, and caring little boy. His name deserves to be shouted from the rooftops! We all love you so much little man, you didn’t deserve this.”