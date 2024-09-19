Man charged with manslaughter in death at 2022 street racing ‘sideshow’: court records

A St. Charles man is charged with manslaughter after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian during an illegal street racing show in 2022.

Austin Koenig, 25, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter this week in Kansas City criminal court in the death of 19-year-old Blake Holland.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 4, 2022, Koenig and another driver were allegedly doing “donuts,”, a circular racing maneuver, for a large crowd in a parking lot in the 3600 Block of E. Front Street. The display was part of an illegal sideshow, during which the two drivers engaged in street racing and performed other dangerous driving stunts.

While spinning his orange Dodge Charger, Koenig veered and ran over Holland, according to court documents. Holland was transported to an area hospital with what were initially reported as non-life-threatening injuries; however, he was later rushed into surgery and pronounced dead.

Koenig fled the scene but later returned and was taken into custody by Kansas City police officers.

If convicted, Koenig could face up to four years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines, according to court documents. He will next appear in Kansas City court at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Holland’s death was one of at least two fatal incidents at illegal street races in the Kansas City area in the past two years. In 2023, a spectator at another “sideshow” was shot and killed near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway.

Previous reporting by The Star’s Sarah Ritter and Kendrick Calfee was used in this article.