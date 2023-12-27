Man charged with murder after 23-year-old found dead on Christmas Eve

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff on Christmas Eve.

Dylan Thomas, 23, from Llandaff, has been charged with murder and is remanded in custody, South Wales Police said. His court date is to be confirmed.

The man was found with injuries by police at an address in Llandaff at 11.30am on Sunday.

While formal identification is yet to take place, his family has been informed.

More Wales stories - click above

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family who continue to be updated and supported by family liaison officers.

“Police cordons remain in place in Llandaff, including at the High Street carpark, while inquiries continue.

“Cordons will be lifted at the earliest opportunity. In the meantime, anyone who needs access to their vehicles in the car park, should approach officers on scene guard to be granted access.

“The support and understanding of the local community are very much appreciated.”