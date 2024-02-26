Man charged with murder after Beaconsfield body found

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman in her 40s was found.

Police were called to Seeleys Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at about 06:20 GMT on Friday and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Gill, 39, was charged with one count of murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Mr Gill, of Seeleys Road, was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

