Man charged with murder in Chiefs rally shooting to remain jailed, judge rules

A change in bail was denied Monday for one of two accused Chiefs parade shooters, according to Jackson County court documents.

Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown will stay behind bars while he awaits trial on charges related to the Feb. 14 shooting at Kansas City’s Union Station that killed 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 22 others with gunshot injuries.

The bond review hearing for Mays was rescheduled several times, including on March 4, when it was postponed because his lawyer was unable to attend. It was postponed again on March 5 when the attorney stated he needed more time to address the bond.

Mays is currently being held in Jackson County jail on a $1 million cash only bond.

Jackson County prosecutors allege the shooting began after an altercation between Mays and a group of people he had no prior history with. The group approached Mays to see “why they were staring at each other,” according to probable cause affidavits.

Mays was allegedly the first person to fire a gun in the crowd, before he was subsequently shot and taken to an area hospital.

Mays is charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. His next hearing is scheduled for April 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, who is still hospitalized for his injuries, is also was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

A court date for Miller, has not yet been booked into Jackson County jail, has not been set. His cash bond has also been set at $1 million. His attorney, however, has asked that he be released on his own recognizance or have his bond lowered.

Previous reporting from The Star’s Bob Cronkleton, Kendrick Calfee and Andrea Klick were used in this story.