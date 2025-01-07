Man charged with murder at Omaha apartment complex denied bond

Reuters

A child sexual abuse scandal that revealed how gangs of mostly Pakistani men had groomed, trafficked and raped young white girls more than a decade ago, has returned to the political agenda in Britain following criticism from Elon Musk. Musk, a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to quit over what he said was Starmer's failure to tackle the scandal when he was the country's leading prosecutor, accusing him of being "complicit in the rape of Britain". Starmer has defended his record as head of the Crown Prosecution Service, saying he tackled the gangs head on.