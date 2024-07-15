Pictured: Two men, 62 and 71, whose remains were found in suitcases and at west London flat

Two men whose remains were found in Bristol and their in home in Shepherd’s Bush have been named by police.

The remains of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, were discovered in two suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday before further remains were found at their west London address on Friday.

Mr Longworth was British and Mr Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

The pair were previously in a relationship and still lived together at the flat on Scotts Road, the Metropolitan Police said.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, was charged with murder in the early hours of Monday with two counts of murder.

Both victims were known to Mosquera and he had been staying with them at the Scotts Road address for a short period of time, police said.

He was arrested in the Bristol area in the early hours of Saturday following a joint operation carried out by the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police.

Mosquera will appear in custody on Monday at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Evidence in the investigation so far has not pointed to a homophobic motive, the Met said, but it has been classified as a hate crime under national guidelines.

This will be reviewed if clearer evidence emerges, while officers are also working to establish whether there are any linked offences or incidents in the UK or overseas to “build a full picture of the circumstances”, though none has yet been identified.

Forensic officers at the address in Shepherd’s Bush (PA Wire)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.

“I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherd’s Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London. I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders.

“Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support for the investigation has been extremely valuable.

Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

“We will continue to work with them, and with other partners including local IAGs, as the investigation and the policing response continues.”