Man charged with murder for Sydney house fire

STORY: Sydney police have charged a man with murder over a house fire that killed three children, in a case that has sparked outrage in Australia.

Police allege the 28-year-old man set fire to the home on Sunday, while his partner and her seven children were inside and allegedly blocked attempts by officers to get into the house and rescue the children.

Two boys, aged two and six, and a five-month-old girl, were killed.

"It's one of the worst cases of filicide that we have in New South Wales in recent memory."

New South Wales Police Homicide Squad Commander Danny Doherty on Thursday said the suspect, who's being treated for fire-related injuries, will be held responsible for his actions in court.

"A 28-year-old man still remains in Westmead Hospital under police guard and has now been charged this morning with three counts of murder, DV (domestic violence) related, five counts of attempted murder, DV related, and destroying property with intent to endanger life, again domestic violence related."

The property, scoured by forensics experts after the house fire, is in Lalor Park, about 20 miles west of Sydney city centre.

Authorities say a 29-year-old woman, three boys, and a girl were hospitalized.

The woman has since been released and the children are in stable condition.