Man charged with murder of teacher found stabbed in south London home

A man has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old teacher in south London who was found with stab wounds.



Police were called at about 10.30am on Thursday to reports of a woman found injured at an address in Nutfield Close, Carshalton, the Metropolitan Police said.



Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.



Police have named her as Gemma Devonish.



A 38-year-old man, who was known to Ms Devonish, was arrested in the early hours of Friday and charged with her murder on Saturday.



James Madden will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.



Officers are awaiting the conclusion of a post-mortem examination.



Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.



Ms Devonish was a teacher at Rosebery School in Epsom, Surrey.



A post on Rosebery School’s website says: “The entire Rosebery community is devastated by the sudden and unexpected death of Miss Gemma Devonish.



”Our thoughts are with Gemma’s mother and sister, extended family and friends, at this deeply distressing time.”