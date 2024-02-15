Man charged with murder of woman in Shetland

A 39-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Shetland.

Aren Pearson made no plea and was remanded in custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

He is due back in court before the end of next week.

Earlier on Thursday, Police Scotland named the woman who died as 24-year-old Claire Leveque, from Canada.

Pink and purple flowers tied to a fence

A police presence remains in the area with the house at the centre of police inquiries cordoned off and floral tributes left by local residents.

Debris from what appears to be pieces from a car is on the roadside near the property.

Divers and a recovery truck have lifted the wreckage of a car which had been in the water off Melby pier since Sunday night.

It is less than half a mile from a house where Ms Leveque's body was found.