Man charged with murdering mother as she pushed her pram

Habibur Masum was arrested on Tuesday

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murdering a mother who was pushing her baby in a pram in Bradford on Saturday.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, was attacked as she walked with her child in the Westgate area of the city. She was taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries.

Police on Wednesday charged Habibur Masum, 25, with Ms Akter’s murder, along with possession of a blade.

Mr Masum was arrested by officers in the Aylesbury area of Buckinghamshire in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday night, West Yorkshire Police said: “Habibur Masum, 25, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley has been charged tonight with murder and possession of a bladed article.

“He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday.

“A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

“Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody.”

The victim was attacked in the Westgate area of Bradford - YORKSHIRE LIVE

Shaun Sigamoney, district crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Habibur Masum with murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of Kulsuma Akter, who was fatally stabbed in Bradford city centre on Saturday April 6.

“Prosecutors from CPS Yorkshire and Humberside’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from West Yorkshire Police.

“Our thoughts are with Kulsuma Akter’s family at this time.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”