Man charged in November collision

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing several charges, including impaired driving, following a head-on collision last fall between a sedan and a pickup truck on the city’s outskirts that sent three people to hospital.

City police said on Tuesday that the pickup’s 79-year-old driver and the truck’s 49-year-old passenger remain in hospital “with serious, life-altering injuries and face a very long road to recovery.”

The accused was driving the sedan at the time of the crash, police say.

The “collision highlights the dangers posed by alcohol impairment and speed,” a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said.

According to police, the crash occurred on the mid-afternoon of Nov. 30 on Oliver Road near the Highgate Road intersection.

“Both vehicles ended up in ditches on opposite sides of the road (and) sustained major damage, with the (sedan’s) engine block being expelled from the vehicle and coming to rest in the front yard of a nearby residence,” police said.

According to the news release, Dallas Hiebert has been charged with two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving and having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams while operating a motor vehicle.

A court date for Hiebert wasn’t immediately available on Tuesday. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal