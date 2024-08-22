Martin McCauley in court over 1982 Lurgan bombing

A 61-year-old man who is to be charged with the murders of three police officers in an IRA bomb attack near Lurgan in 1982 has appeared in court in Dublin.

Martin McCauley, with an address in Naas in County Kildare, was arrested at the request of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He was remanded in custody ahead of an extradition hearing next week.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said a decision to charge him with the murders was made three months ago.

Garda (Irish police) Det Sgt Adrian Murray told the court on Thursday that he was satisfied he had identified McCauley as the person on the warrant.

The investigation into the murders, which began in 2019, found forensic evidence at the detonation site of the bomb which was overlooking the road, he said.

Andrew Moriarty, representing McCauley, said his client would like to apply for bail and noted he had previously indicated that he was willing to be interviewed by the chief constable of the PSNI.

Justice Miriam O'Regan remanded McCauley in custody ahead of an extradition hearing next week.

Sgt Sean Quinn and constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton were killed in the blast at Kinnego Embankment in October 1982.

The Royal Ulster Constabulary officers were in an unmarked police car.

It was blown apart by a 1,000lb landmine device detonated by remote control.

The murders were investigated by the Operation Kenova team.

The man in charge, Sir Iain Livingstone, said: “The decision to prosecute more than 40 years after the incident shows the rigour and application Kenova has applied to this investigation and that evidence will now be tested by a court.

"Our thoughts remain with the three officers’ families who have continued to act with courage and great dignity over the past four decades."

A PPS spokesperson added: "Following careful consideration of all the available evidence in a file submitted by Operation Kenova, the PPS took a decision to prosecute one individual in relation to the 1982 murders of Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton.

"As proceedings are live it would not be appropriate to comment further."

More on this story