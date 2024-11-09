Man charged over £40k burglaries and thefts

Police have been investigating a series of incidents between July 2023 and October 2024. [BBC]

A man from Stoke-on-Trent has been charged with a total of twelve offences in connection with the theft of goods worth about £40,000.

Items stolen during burglaries and thefts across Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle under Lyme between July 2023 and October 2024 included power tools, landscaping and fishing equipment and an off-road bike.

A 32-year-old from Sandyford is accused of offences including burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

He appeared before North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance, Staffordshire Police said.

