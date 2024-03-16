Man charged over crash that killed women and boy

A man has been charged with a range of driving offences following a crash in which two women and a six-year-old boy died, police have said.

Joe-Lewis Tyler, 33, of Grenville Road in Worcester, was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.

A 26-year-old driver and a 39-year-old passenger, who have not been named by police, were pronounced dead at the scene, on the A44 Spetchley Road in Worcester on 22 February.

Six-year-old Leo Painter died shortly afterwards in hospital.

His mother Gemma Painter paid tribute to him last month.

"It has broken me that I will never see him again," she said.

Mr Tyler has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, one count of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and three counts of causing death whilst uninsured, the force said.

