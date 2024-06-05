Man charged over death of woman in two-car crash

A man has been charged with causing the death of a woman in a crash involving a car and a parked taxi.

Sharna Brooke Burgin, 23, was killed when the Mercedes GLA she was a passenger in struck the stationary vehicle on the A57 Sheffield Parkway on 26 February 2023.

Three other people travelling in the Mercedes and the taxi driver were also injured in the collision in the early hours of the morning.

Leon Roberts, 24, of Ballifield Close, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 31 May.

He is charged with causing Miss Burgin's death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to Callum Harry Gardner by dangerous driving.

No pleas were taken at the hearing and the case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where Mr Roberts will appear on 28 June.

