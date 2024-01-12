Man charged over headband worn at rally

A man has been charged over wearing a green headband with writing on it, said to give "reasonable suspicion" he supports Hamas.

Khaled Hajsaad, 24, from Birmingham, was accused over the presence of the Islamic Shehada on the item of clothing worn at a pro-Palestine rally in London on 25 November.

He was charged with wearing the headband "in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas".

The alleged offence was contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

Mr Hajsaad is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Nick Price, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the charge followed an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk