Man charged over indecent acts in city centre

Reports came in to police from various city centre locations [Google Streetview]

A man has been charged over a string of indecent incidents in Derby city centre.

Derbyshire Police says reports came in at about 13:45 BST on Friday from East Street, Queen Street, Corn Market and Iron Gate.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent exposure.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Monday.

