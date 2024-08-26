Man charged over Sydney stabbing as premier hails bystanders who ‘were able to save someone’s life’

In total six people were injured during the incident in Engadine, including a police officer. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

The New South Wales premier has said he is “blown away” by bystanders who tried to help after a Sydney driver allegedly stabbed his partner leading to a car collision, saying “ordinary members of the public were able to save someone’s life”.

A 58-year-old man was Tasered and arrested after allegedly stabbing three people at the site of a car collision in Engadine, south of Sydney on Sunday morning. Police allege the man had been attacking his female partner, 48, with a box cutter while driving, leading to a collision with another car.

One onlooker who rushed to help was allegedly stabbed while attempting to stop the man. In total six people were injured during the incident, including a police officer.

On Monday, the NSW police identified the alleged perpetrator as Antony Benson.

Benson was charged on Monday with eight offences including grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder – domestic violence related, reckless driving, wounding with intent to resist arrest and assault.

Anthony Albanese said the incident was “shocking and distressing”.

Writing on X on Sunday, the prime minister said: “Thank you to all the first responders and brave members of the public who helped at the scene.”

The premier, Chris Minns, on Monday said that the policer officer was injured in “what was a very confronting and dangerous situation”.

Speaking at the opening of Parramatta’s new police station, he said the incident was a reminder of how “difficult and dangerous the job is of being a NSW police officer in this day and age”.

“NSW police are bred very tough” he said, describing the officer as “nonchalant” about the injury.

“I’m also blown away by how bloody brave regular ordinary members of the public are to complete strangers,” he said.

While the police investigation was ongoing, he said: “We know enough to say already that ordinary members of the public were able to save someone’s life yesterday and I, in particular, want to acknowledge their bravery.

“We’ve got a wonderful community in this state and time and again, I think it’s exhibited by someone who’s prepared to put their own life in danger to protect a complete stranger.”

Cronulla Sharks chairman, Steve Mace, who was driving his young son to a football game, told 2GB that he and another passerby attempted to protect the woman from the alleged attacker by putting her back into the car. The other man, a 67-year-old, suffered a laceration to his abdomen, according to police.

“What a brave gentleman he was, just standing there … keeping his foot on that door to protect that lady,” he said on Monday.

“Getting her in and out of that car to dodge the stab wounds was unbelievable.”

Witness videos show a man holding the passenger door shut as a man wearing a bloody shirt moved about the rear of the car, shouting.

A video captured by another passerby and published by the ABC showed the alleged attacker running along the footpath and being chased by a police officer.

The injured woman was concerned about her partner’s welfare after the chase, Mace said. On Sunday, he told News Corp Australia that he saw the woman had wounds to her neck, chest, stomach and legs.

Supt Donald Faulds from the Sutherland Shire Police Command on Sunday said the passersby had “turned up thinking it was a normal motor vehicle accident”.

“Then they were faced with a male armed with a box cutter. Quite frightening but very brave from those people,” he said.

The female victim, who police said was in a relationship with the 58-year-old, was taken to St George’s hospital in a critical condition where she remains in a stable condition. The 67-year-old is at the same hospital in a stable condition.

The man, who had self-inflicted stab wounds, was taken to Liverpool hospital. He is in a stable condition and is under police guard.

His matter was briefly heard in the Sutherland local court on Monday afternoon. He made no application for bail and was remanded in custody.