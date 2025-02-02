Man charged after police officers injured

Police investigations continued at the scene on Saturday [BBC]

A man has been charged with attempted murder and six other offences following an incident at a police station in which three officers were injured.

It happened at Talbot Green Police Station, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Friday evening.

Alexander Stephen Dighton, 27, from Llantrisant, also faces a charge of assaulting an emergency worker, assault, arson, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon and possession of knife/bladed article.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday.

Two officers were taken to hospital and received treatment for their injuries but have since been discharged.

Chief Supt Stephen Jones from South Wales Police said: "I wish to thank the local community and the wider public for their support and concern for the officers involved.

"Our officers showed great bravery and quick thinking during the altercation and, despite being understandably shaken, I am very glad to report that none of the officers involved sustained any major injuries."

