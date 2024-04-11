Man charged after posing as high school student
A Franklin County man is charged after pretending to be as a student in the Tuscarora School District, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A Franklin County man is charged after pretending to be as a student in the Tuscarora School District, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Jennifer Pan was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder in Canada. She's the subject of the documentary, "What Jennifer Did."
Christine Jenneiahn was asleep when a man broke into her home in the early hours of March 13 and placed her in handcuffs, according to authorities
A landlady who was jailed for keeping a vulnerable woman in domestic servitude for 16 years has had to sell a property to pay the victim back nearly £200,000. Farzana Kausar forced the woman to work unpaid in her home in Worthing, West Sussex - making her cook, clean and look after her children. Kausar then kept the victim in domestic servitude for 16 years before she was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of Modern Slavery offences in May 2019.
Police said a neighbor asked them to perform a wellness check at the residence after seeing packages piling up outside.
A 22-year-old French woman whose blood-drained body was found in an abandoned church in northern Italy’s Aosta Valley over the weekend had been looking for a haunted house believed to contain ghosts, according to police.
The arrest is just the latest setback for Kelley, who has been in and out of jail amid a string of legal problems stretching back to 2016, when she was arrested for possession of meth
“I’m a good kid, I get A’s in school, I play football,” the teen can be heard telling police officers in body camera footage.
A former Virginia elementary school administrator was indicted last month and charged with eight felony counts after a 6-year-old student brought a gun to school and shot his teacher last year.
Police say the operation was part of an undercover investigation.
The 18-year-old used an elastic band to choke his teammate on the bus, authorities said.
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who already are serving federal sentences for torturing two Black men were sentenced Wednesday in state court.
The man who was behind the wheel in a crash in downtown Vancouver three years ago, killing a baby and seriously hurting her father, has been acquitted on all charges. Kristen Robinson reports.
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple’s 4-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed. Brian Dorsey, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. after a single-dose injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said in an email. It was the first execution in Missouri this year
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who tortured two Black men for hours were sentenced in state court Wednesday to 15 to 45 years in prison.
Mr Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche made the embarrassing mistake when he was trying to subpoena former District Attorney Supervising Rackets Investigator Jeremy Rosenberg in March
The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference case rejected the notion Wednesday that jailed defendants charged with some of the most violent crimes of the U.S. Capitol riot are “hostages” — a label Trump and his allies have frequently used to describe the prisoners. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said the Capitol riot defendants who remain jailed in Washington, D.C., don't deserve to be called hostages or heroes for their actions during the mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
A custody dispute at a law office in Las Vegas, Nevada turned deadly when a terminally ill father allegedly shot his son's ex-wife and her new husband.
OTTAWA — Canada's top court says it won't hear arguments about the release of prison and parole documents concerning serial killer Paul Bernardo. The decisionmarks the end of a years-long battle to expose confidential information used to decide Bernardo's prospects for parole. Family members of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French have long sought the release of government records about their loved ones' convicted murderer. The Supreme Court decision also affects a case about the disclosure of docu
Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly defrauded an elderly couple out of $13,000 by impersonating a police officer.In a news release, police say an elderly couple received a phone call in January from someone claiming to be a police officer. The release says the victims were told their credit cards were fraudulently used and the couple needed to turn the cards over to them.The victims were told a courier would pick up the credit cards, police say, and the victims were advis
Truong My Lan started life as a market trader. Now, she has been convicted of stealing billions.