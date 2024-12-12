Man charged with rape after kidnapping 3 teen girls at gunpoint along Nashville street

A man police say kidnapped three teenage girls and sexual assaulted two of them at gunpoint outside a business near downtown Nashville is now in custody.

Dejuan Moore, 23, who had been wanted in connection to the Nov. 24 early morning attack involving two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, was arrested Wednesday night at his apartment complex, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Neither the suspect, nor the victims, knew each other, police spokesperson Kris Mumford told USA TODAY Thursday morning.

Initially Moore was wanted on two counts of felony aggravated rape, three counts of felony aggravated assault and three counts of felony kidnapping in the crime, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY, about 2 a.m. on the day of the assault, the victims reported they were in their vehicle at a gas station when Moore approached them and invited them to a party.

The victims declined and drove off, but the suspect followed them in his car, and "aggressively flashed his high beam headlights trying to get them to pull over," charging documents show.

Alarmed, the complaint continues, the girls became afraid and pulled over near a Dollar General, just over a mile southeast of downtown Nashville.

Where is Cesar Hernandez? Search continues for California murder convict week after escape

Affidavit: Suspect assaulted girls at gunpoint, fled when police arrived

The suspect then jumped out of his vehicle and told the teenagers to exit the car, court papers continue. When they refused, police said, the suspect pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply.

"Reluctantly," two of the teens exited the vehicle and one remained in the back seat, the affidavit reads.

The suspect then allegedly forced both juveniles to perform oral sex on him, the complaint continues. The third teen, police said, who remained in the back seat, called 911.

Officers arrived quickly and "the victims ran to safety," the department reported.

When police attempted to approach the suspect, the affidavit continues, he fled on foot and got into a Chrysler 300 and sped off.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers respond to a crime scene in late November 2024.

During a short pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a guardrail, and when he attempted back up, nearly struck multiple officers.

The suspect fled the scene, Mumford said, but his vehicle was later located abandoned at an apartment complex where he lives in Hermitage, a neighborhood about 12 miles northwest of downtown.

He lived alone and had no living family: Yet hundreds attended this WWII vet's funeral in New Hampshire

Suspect facing 13 criminal charges

The department did not release additional details about what led them to Moore Wednesday.

He was booked into jail just after 10 p.m., Davidson County Sheriff's Office record showed.

In addition to kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault charges, court records show Moore is also charged with evading arrest.

Moore, who remained jailed on must over $800,000 bond was slated to appear before a Davidson County General Sessions judge Friday on the charges, online records show.

Online court records did not have an attorney of record yet listed for Moore Thursday.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nashville man accused of kidnapping, raping teen girls arrested