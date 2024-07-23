Man charged with rape over cemetery incident

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning [Google]

A man has been charged with rape after a person was attacked in a cemetery in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old was arrested following the incident in Dean Road Cemetery, Scarborough, at about 01:50 BST.

The man was due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man, who was also arrested following the incident, has been released on conditional bail, North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers have renewed their appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

