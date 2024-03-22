Man charged after senior shoved headfirst into SkyTrain: police

In a statement, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said a man has been arrested and charged after a man was shoved and fell headfirst into a SkyTrain. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police - image credit)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a 34-year-old man has been charged in an unprovoked attack against a senior at a SkyTrain station earlier this month.

Transit police say a 70-year-old man was waiting on the platform at Granville Station on the afternoon of March 11 when he heard yelling behind him, but didn't respond. As a train approached, someone pushed the senior, who fell headfirst into the train.

Several passengers intervened, police said, blocking the suspect from the victim, who lay on the ground. He was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries that required surgery.

The suspect ran out of the station while a witness called 911. Police say evidence from the scene and witness reports led to his arrest several days later.

Tyler Meetoos has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, police say. He was released from custody with several conditions, including that he must stay away from SkyTrain stations.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

In a statement, Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed praised passengers for their actions.

"We would like to thank the people who witnessed this horrific assault, placed themselves between the victim and aggressor, called for help, and took time out of their day to give detailed statements to officers," Steed said.