Man charged with stabbing murder of 21-year-old surfer in Coffs Harbour

Daisy Dumas
·2 min read
<span>A man has been charged with the stabbing murder of 21-year-old Kye Schaefer at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour in May.</span><span>Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP</span>
A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a surfer in Coffs Harbour.

Kye Schaefer, 21, died after being found with “significant” stab wounds early on the morning of 2 May near a popular surf spot on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. He was wearing a wetsuit and was thought to have recently got out of the water, police said previously.

On Tuesday, police interviewed and charged a man over the death.

The commander of the state crime command’s homicide squad, detective superintendent Daniel Doherty, said he believed the man was homeless and living in the area at the time of the incident.

He said the murder weapon, a “knife of some description”, had not been found. Police also had not found a bicycle they believed he was riding on the morning of the stabbing.

“A month’s worth of dedicated, determined investigative work”, including evidence from witness accounts, CCTV and forensic evidence, formed the basis of the charge, he said.

Shaefer’s family was “the first phone call” investigators made after charging the 36-year-old, he said.

“They’re still grieving and it’s very raw emotionally for them,” he said.

The man is expected to face court on Tuesday, he added.

A passer-by found Shaefer in Park Beach reserve, just metres from the popular Park Beach surf spot, at about 6.40am.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. Police launched a homicide investigation and established a crime scene in a car park close to Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

Detective chief inspector, Guy Flaherty, said the man suffered multiple stab wounds.

“We believe he recently came out of the surf and was wearing a black wetsuit at the time,” he told the ABC on 2 May.

At the time, Coffs Harbour local and former World Championship Tour surfer Lee Winkler said the victim was known to younger local surfers and the incident was “shocking”.

He said the surf spot, known as “Parkie”, was in a peaceful, family-friendly area.

“It’s really out of the ordinary. I’ve never seen any physical contact in the water and I’ve been surfing here for 35 years now.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, never. The surf club is full of lots of kids doing ocean skills and meeting friends and it’s really shocking.”

The area is popular with dog walkers and is usually busy in the early mornings.

