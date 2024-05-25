Man charged with Syria-linked terrorism offences after travelling to London from Turkey

Giga was arrested as he arrived on a flight to London (PA Archive)

A man has been charged with terrorism offences linked to his travel to Syria.

Isa Giga, 31, who previously lived in Hounslow, was charged with offences related to “the intention of committing acts of terrorism, engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention, namely travelled to Syria to fight for the ‘Jaysh Al Fath’ groups”.

Giga was arrested on Thursday as he arrived in London on a flight from Turkey before he was taken to a London police station where he was later charged.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Given the charges against this individual, we won't be commenting further on his particular case as there are active criminal proceedings.

"However, we have been clear for some time now that should anyone return to the UK whom we suspect of being involved in any terrorist-related activity overseas, then they can expect to be thoroughly investigated.

“We work very closely with other partners and agencies here in the UK and overseas in order to do this and help keep the public safe."

The Police have asked anyone who sees or hears something unusual or suspicious and thinks someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, to report it in confidence at gov.uk/act or via the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.