Man charged after three-year-old struck and killed in Edmonton crosswalk

EDMONTON — A man is facing charges after a three-year-old boy was killed in Edmonton when a pickup truck hit him along with his mother and sister.

The crash happened in the southwest neighbourhood of Allard on June 27.

Police say a Ford F150 turned left at an intersection, striking a woman and her two young children as they were heading across a marked crosswalk.

Police say the boy died at the scene.

They say his seven-year-old sister and 39-year-old mother had non-life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with careless driving and three counts of failing to yield to a pedestrian.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press