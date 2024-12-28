Man to appear in court after two women killed on Christmas Day in Milton Keynes

Two women killed on Christmas Day in Milton Keynes have been named - as police charged a man with their murders.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a block of apartments in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, just after 6.30pm on Christmas Day.

Thames Valley Police said Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24 died at the scene.

A man and a teenage boy suffered serious injuries in the incident - they are in a stable condition in hospital.

Initial reports said a dog injured in the incident had died after being taken to the vets, but police have now said the dog survived.

Police have since charged 49-year-old Jazwell Brown, of Santa Cruz Avenue, with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Saturday.