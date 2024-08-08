Man charged after woman assaulted at U of T Mississauga campus

Peel police have charged a 31-year-old man after a woman was assaulted at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus on Sunday. The man has been charged with assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement, police said. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

Peel police have charged a 31-year-old man after a woman was assaulted at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus on Sunday.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Communication, Culture and Technology building, according to an alert issued Monday by the University of Toronto Mississauga campus's safety team.

Peel police say the man assaulted the woman and forced her into a room. The victim was able to escape and call for help, they said in an email Wednesday.

It's unclear if the woman was a student or staff.

Campus police and Peel police identified the man, who turned himself in on Tuesday, police said.

He has since been charged with assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement, police said. He will also be banned from being on any University of Toronto campus, UTM said in a second alert on Monday.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and that the incident is not believed to be motivated by hate.