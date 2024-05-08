Man City and England star Jack Grealish fined for speeding in 30mph zone

England and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish has been fined for speeding in a 30mph zone.

Grealish did not attend the hearing at Worcester Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty through his barrister.

The attacking midfielder was fined £666 for speeding at 44mph in July last year.

The 28-year-old was ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £266, leaving him with a total bill of £1,042.

He was also handed five penalty points.

The court was told Grealish was caught speeding by a mobile speed camera on Station Road, Wythall, while driving a Range Rover Sport on the morning of 17 July 2023.

A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.

