The Man City player you've never heard of
Marcus ‘Marcuzo’ Jorgensen is one of Man City’s top goal scorers, but you've probably never heard of him.
The 19-year-old plays for the side in FIFA tournaments around the world where prize money can reach $250,000 (£194,0000).
He told BBC Minute his training regime for eSports games is similar to actual Premier League players.
He said: "I play 40 games, 12 hours straight every Friday to qualify for tournaments."
Video journalist: Roxanne Ebrahim-Khan
Producer: James Fitzgerald