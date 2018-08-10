The Man City player you've never heard of

Marcus ‘Marcuzo’ Jorgensen is one of Man City’s top goal scorers, but you've probably never heard of him.

The 19-year-old plays for the side in FIFA tournaments around the world where prize money can reach $250,000 (£194,0000).

He told BBC Minute his training regime for eSports games is similar to actual Premier League players.

He said: "I play 40 games, 12 hours straight every Friday to qualify for tournaments."

