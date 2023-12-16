Man City squanders two-goal lead to draw with Crystal Palace in latest setback to title defense

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City dropped more points in its flimsy title defense in the English Premier League when a stoppage-time penalty from Michael Olise earned Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

City was 2-0 ahead through goals by Jack Grealish in the 24th minute and Rico Lewis in the 54th, only to draw at home for a third straight time in the league.

Palace reduced the deficit in the 76th when Jean-Philippe Mateta slid home a finish from close range and Olise converted from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Mateta was tripped by Phil Foden.

It is the fifth time in six league games that Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped points, having also drawn with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham and lost to Aston Villa before last Sunday's 2-1 win at Luton.

City is in fourth place and three points behind first-placed Liverpool, whose game in hand is against Manchester United on Sunday. City heads to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the Club World Cup.

Palace arrived at Etihad Stadium having lost six of its previous eight games.

