Man Claims Sexual Assault In London Restaurant By Shamed Former BBC Presenter Huw Edwards

BBC former star news anchor Huw Edwards was convicted of making indecent images of children just over a fortnight ago, and now another man has claimed Edwards assaulted him in a public place.

The unnamed man has given an interview to The Daily Mail newspaper in which he claims:

More from Deadline

The man, then aged 27, started following Edwards on Instagram in early 2021 and soon struck up a conversation with one of the most recognisable faces on British television

In January 22, the man met Edwards – married with five children – for lunch in London’s West End, at a high-profile restaurant The Ivy, known for its clientele coming from the TV and entertainment industry

The man went into the toilets where he was followed by Edwards, who allegedly proceeded to assault him at the urinals in the open space of the rest room

He asked Edwards to stop, but the newspaper quotes Edwards as replying: “I like the danger of getting caught.”

The newspaper reports it has seen many messages allegedly exchanged between the pair.

Edwards was convicted on July 31 of making indecent images of children. His former employer the BBC made a statement the same day saying that Edwards’ arrest in November last year was known to them, but their hands were tied legally in continuing to pay him until his resignation in April 2024.

They have since sought to reclaim much of Edwards £475,000 salary, funded through a licence fee levied on UK viewers.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.