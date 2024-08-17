Man Claims Sexual Assault In London Restaurant By Shamed Former BBC Presenter Huw Edwards
BBC former star news anchor Huw Edwards was convicted of making indecent images of children just over a fortnight ago, and now another man has claimed Edwards assaulted him in a public place.
The unnamed man has given an interview to The Daily Mail newspaper in which he claims:
More from Deadline
'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' Producer Moonage Up For Sale
Paris Olympics: Warner Bros. Discovery & BBC Champion Record Ratings In Europe
"The Contempt For The Work Of Journalists Was Laid Bare": NUJ Slams Israeli Government Spokesman For "Abusive" & Hypocritical Interview With BBC's Mishal Husain
The man, then aged 27, started following Edwards on Instagram in early 2021 and soon struck up a conversation with one of the most recognisable faces on British television
In January 22, the man met Edwards – married with five children – for lunch in London’s West End, at a high-profile restaurant The Ivy, known for its clientele coming from the TV and entertainment industry
The man went into the toilets where he was followed by Edwards, who allegedly proceeded to assault him at the urinals in the open space of the rest room
He asked Edwards to stop, but the newspaper quotes Edwards as replying: “I like the danger of getting caught.”
The newspaper reports it has seen many messages allegedly exchanged between the pair.
Edwards was convicted on July 31 of making indecent images of children. His former employer the BBC made a statement the same day saying that Edwards’ arrest in November last year was known to them, but their hands were tied legally in continuing to pay him until his resignation in April 2024.
They have since sought to reclaim much of Edwards £475,000 salary, funded through a licence fee levied on UK viewers.
Best of Deadline
All The Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Played On Her Eras Tour So Far
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.