A man claims to have the world’s oldest cat aged 29 and puts her long life down to 'lots of treats'. Leslie Greenhough, 69, believes his tortoiseshell moggy, Millie, who was born in 1995, is currently the oldest living feline. The moggy was first owned by Leslie's late wife, Paula, 55, who first got Millie in 1995 - when the kitten was three months old. Leslie and Paula met October 10, 2012, through a dating website, and was first introduced to Millie the cat when she was 16. Leslie claims Millie has never visited the vet, and eats a mixed diet of chicken and Purina cat food.