Church clock winder replaced by technology after 25 years

Walt Thompson operates the winding mechanism at St John's Church in Boughton - Jason Bye

A man who has wound a church clock by hand every week for the past 25 years is being replaced by technology.

Walt Thompson, 77, winds up the timepiece at St John’s Church in Boughton, Northants, every week to ensure it is ready for the weekend.

He described the routine as a “labour of love” and has even cut holidays short to get back for it.

However, the winding mechanism is being automated which means Mr Thompson will no longer be needed, the BBC reports.

‘Labour of love’

Mr Thompson was already familiar with the tower when he took on the job a quarter of a century ago.

He told the BBC: “I was a bellringer. Harry Lovell [the previous winder] taught me to ring, and, one day, he said to me, ‘Would you mind winding the clock up? I can no longer climb the stairs’.”

When he tried winding the clock up for the first time, Mr Thompson realised it was not as straightforward as it seemed.

“It wasn’t till I started doing it that I realised how methodical Harry was at keeping it more or less spot on, certainly within a few seconds, so it became a challenge and really a labour of love to continue Harry’s work,” he said.

St John's Church was first was built in the 14th century. The tower, and clock, are Victorian - Jason Bye

The tower of St John’s Church was built in the 14th century but the clock, like most of the rest of the building, dates from the 19th century.

Some parts of the church are ruined and others, including the stairs to the clock tower, are well-worn from years of use.

Someone has clambered up the stone steps every day for the last century, according to Mr Thompson.

He joked that despite there being no handrail he had only fallen twice.

Although a weekly check will no longer be necessary, Mr Thompson said he would still climb the steps once a month to ensure the automatic system is working.

He added that he will not miss having to arrange his holidays from Monday to Friday to get back for weekend winding duties.

Walt Thompson took on the job as clock winder 25 years ago. - Jason Bye

The rector of Boughton, the Rev Stephen Trott, said he felt “a great sense of relief that nobody is forced any longer to go up there and wrestle with the mechanism”.

It comes as the rise of AI tools and advancements in automation have resulted in fears that millions of jobs could be replaced by technology.

At the AI Safety Summit on Nov 2, Elon Musk said that AI will one day eradicate the need for jobs.

A recent study by the Department for Education found that consultants, accountants and psychologists were most exposed to the rise of AI, while sports players and roofers were among the safest.