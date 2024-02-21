Man Climbs Kilimanjaro Backwards to Raise Money for Charity

A man from climbed up and down the Kilimanjaro volcano in Tanzania backwards to raise money for charity between February 5 and February 14.

Ben Stewart, a 32-year-old personal trainer from Northampton, England, became the first person to walk backwards up and down the Kilimanjaro, the British Heart Foundation said in a press release.

Stewart took on the challenge to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his grandfather, Ian, who died after having a heart attack.

Stewart described the trek, which took him eight days to complete, as a “total success”, but also as “the hardest thing I have done in my life,” according to the British Heart Foundation.

His training for the trek had included using a special device to help strengthen his neck for long periods of needing to look over his shoulder.

Footage shared with Storyful by the British Heart Foundation shows Stewart on different parts of his trek, hiking up and climbing down backwards. Credit: British Heart Foundation via Storyful